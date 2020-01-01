</dom>
9/106
Check if an element has given class
Edit this page
ele.classList.contains(
'class-name'
);
Might be useful
Add or remove class from an element
basic
← Check an element against a selector
Check if an element is a descendant of another →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!
Subscribe
Products
1 LOC
new
favorite JavaScript utilities in single line of code
Blur Page
a browser extension to hide sensitive element on page
CSS Layout
a collection of popular layouts and patterns made with CSS
Fake Numbers
a JavaScript library to fake a number
Form Validation
the best validation library for JavaScript
HTML DOM
common tasks of managing HTML DOM with vanilla JavaScript
React PDF Viewer
a PDF viewer made for React
Follow me
I love building products!
Twitter
@nghuuphuoc
dev.to
@phuocng
GitHub
@phuoc-ng
© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved