7/106

The following function changes the favicon to url :

const setFavicon = function ( url ) { const favicon = document .querySelector( 'link[rel="icon"]' ); if (favicon) { favicon.href = url; } else { const link = document .createElement( 'link' ); link.rel = 'icon' ; link.href = url; document .head.appendChild(link); } };

When you want to update the favicon dynamically, for example, to user's icon in a social website:

setFavicon( '/path/to/user/profile/icon.ico' );

Use an emoji as the favicon

Note that the setFavicon() function above accepts the favicon's URL. We can have some cool thing by passing a custom URL.

In the code below, we create a canvas element, fill it with a particular emoji and get the custom URL:

const emojiFavicon = function ( emoji ) { const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.height = 64 ; canvas.width = 64 ; const context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.font = '64px serif' ; context.fillText(emoji, 0 , 64 ); const url = canvas.toDataURL(); setFavicon(url); }; emojiFavicon( '🎉' );

Might be useful