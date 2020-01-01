6/106

1. Subtract clientWidth from offsetWidth

The clientWidth property indicates the width without scrollbar. The offsetWidth , on the other hand, includes the scrollbar if there is.

Here is the simple calculation to determine the width of scrollbar:

const scrollbarWidth = document .body.offsetWidth - document .body.clientWidth;

2. Use a fake element

We create two fake div elements, one of them is the child of the other. Then calculate the difference between their widths.

const calculateScrollbarWidth = function ( ) { const outer = document .createElement( 'div' ); outer.style.visibility = 'hidden' ; outer.style.overflow = 'scroll' ; document .body.appendChild(outer); const inner = document .createElement( 'div' ); outer.appendChild(inner); const scrollbarWidth = outer.offsetWidth - inner.offsetWidth; document .body.removeChild(outer); return scrollbarWidth; };

This method doesn't work on macOS if the Show scroll bars option is set as Automatically based on mouse or trackpad or When scrolling.

