You can set the event handler via the
on{eventName} attribute, where
eventName represents the name of event.
For example:
ele.onclick = function() {
...
};
// Remove the event handler
delete ele.onclick;
This approach isn't recommended because we can only attach one handler for each event. Setting the
onclick attribute, for example,
will override any existing handler for the
click event.
const handler = function() {
...
};
// Atatch handler to the `click` event
ele.addEventListener('click', handler);
// Detach the handler from the `click` event
ele.removeEventListener('click', handler);
Note that the event name is passed as the first parameter in both the
addEventListener and
removeEventListener methods.
It differs from the first approach which requires to prefix the event name with
on.
If you want the handler to be invoke once, then look at the Create one time event handler post.